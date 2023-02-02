Ramstein Bowling Center Special Tuesday Radio Spot

A man has suspiciously been sneaking out of the house at the same time every week, but not for the reasons most would think. The man confessed to bowling at the Ramstein Bowling Center at a decreased price. (Audio file by Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram)