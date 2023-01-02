Palmetto Guardian - Episode 134

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Maj. Ben Thornton, South Carolina National Guard state training administrator about his military career. We dive into his history with the 4-118th Combined Arms Battalion and how he started from a platoon leader to now becoming the battalion commander. We also talk about his experience during COVID-19 while deployed and how that changed the dynamic of daily operations. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.