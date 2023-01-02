Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 134

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 134

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBIA , SC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Maj. Ben Thornton, South Carolina National Guard state training administrator about his military career. We dive into his history with the 4-118th Combined Arms Battalion and how he started from a platoon leader to now becoming the battalion commander. We also talk about his experience during COVID-19 while deployed and how that changed the dynamic of daily operations. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    Date Posted: 02.03.2023 08:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72253
    Filename: 2302/DOD_109437953.mp3
    Length: 00:23:21
    Year 2023
    Location: COLUMBIA , SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 134, by SSG Chelsea Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    south carolina national guard
    battalion commander
    platoon leader
    scng
    4-118th combined arms battalion
    palmetto guardian podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT