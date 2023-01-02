KMC Update - Department of the Air Force Domestic Violence Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72191" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Beginning January 25th, 2023, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall initiated a 90-day review to assess how victims of domestic violence are supported across the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The review aims to evaluate DAF's response to incidents and the services offered to victims.



(Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram reporting)