    KMC Update - Department of the Air Force Domestic Violence Review

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    02.01.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag and Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Beginning January 25th, 2023, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall initiated a 90-day review to assess how victims of domestic violence are supported across the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The review aims to evaluate DAF's response to incidents and the services offered to victims.

    (Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram reporting)

    This work, KMC Update - Department of the Air Force Domestic Violence Review, by SSgt Ryan Grossklag and A1C Dominique Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    domestic violence awareness
    Air Force
    news update
    Department of the Air Force

