KMC Update - Department of the Air Force Domestic Violence Review

Beginning January 25th, 2023, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall initiated a 90-day review to assess how victims of domestic violence are supported across the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The review aims to evaluate DAF's response to incidents and the services offered to victims.
(Airman 1st Class Dominique Ingram reporting)
