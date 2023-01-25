On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we meet the new commandant of the Defense Information School, U.S. Army Col. Richard McNorton, and learn about his vision for the schoolhouse and the information career field within the DOD. We also meet Intermediate Motion Media Course instructors Mr. Michael DaGrossa and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Brady, who describe the intricacies of the course and what went into its transformation from a 25-day course to a 35-day one.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2023 10:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|72093
|Filename:
|2301/DOD_109424289.mp3
|Length:
|00:27:00
|Location:
|ODENTON, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DINFOS Live Episode 21 - New Commandant/New IMMC Course, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
