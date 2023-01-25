Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DINFOS Live Episode 21 - New Commandant/New IMMC Course

    DINFOS Live Episode 21 - New Commandant/New IMMC Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Information School

    On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we meet the new commandant of the Defense Information School, U.S. Army Col. Richard McNorton, and learn about his vision for the schoolhouse and the information career field within the DOD. We also meet Intermediate Motion Media Course instructors Mr. Michael DaGrossa and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Brady, who describe the intricacies of the course and what went into its transformation from a 25-day course to a 35-day one.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.26.2023 10:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 72093
    Filename: 2301/DOD_109424289.mp3
    Length: 00:27:00
    Location: ODENTON, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live Episode 21 - New Commandant/New IMMC Course, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    commandant
    DINFOS
    mission
    Intermediate Motion Media Course
    IMMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT