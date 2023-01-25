DINFOS Live Episode 21 - New Commandant/New IMMC Course

On this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we meet the new commandant of the Defense Information School, U.S. Army Col. Richard McNorton, and learn about his vision for the schoolhouse and the information career field within the DOD. We also meet Intermediate Motion Media Course instructors Mr. Michael DaGrossa and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Brady, who describe the intricacies of the course and what went into its transformation from a 25-day course to a 35-day one.