    Palmetto Guardian Ep 130

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Audio by Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Lt. Col. Joseph Bulwinkle, U.S. Army Col. Marion Bulwinkle and U.S. Army Cadet Hayden Bulwinkle, a family trio who serve together in the South Carolina National Guard. We dive into their military family legacy, what it’s like to serve together and what influences lead them to all serve.The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.



    0:00 - Intro
    1:23 - What led you to want to join the military?
    3:38 - Did you always see yourself serving more than 20 years? Hayden, do you plan on serving at least 20 years?
    5:57 - Hayden, what was your experience deploying alongside your uncle while deployed?
    7:09 - How long did it take for other soldiers to realize that you two were related?
    7:43 - Col. Bulwinkle, how hard was it having both your son and your brother deployed at the same time?
    10:15 - Col. Bulwinkle, are any of your other sons planning on joining the military?
    11:56 - Col. Bulwinkle, what are your plans after retirement?
    12:52 - Lt. Col. Bulwinkle, do you have any career plans in the works after retirement?
    13:29 - Hayden, what are your plans for the guard? Are you planning on keeping family traditions or taking a different path?
    14:15 - What advice would you give to anyone serving alongside their family?
    20:50 - Col. Bulwinkle speaks about their family pact
    22:30 - Advice on not being discouraged when not being selected for jobs on the first try

    Date Taken: 01.11.2023
    Date Posted: 01.13.2023 08:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:23:59
    Year 2023
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Command
    Deployments
    Legacy
    South Carolina National Guard
    Family
    Soldiers

