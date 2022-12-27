Palmetto Guardian - Episode 128

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71880" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with retired Lt. Col. Keith Wilson, and his sons Charles and Jack Wilson about their military family legacy, choices that led each member to their own service, and Jack’s accomplishment of being accepted into West Point. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.