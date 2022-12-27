Palmetto Guardian - Episode 128

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with retired Lt. Col. Keith Wilson, and his sons Charles and Jack Wilson about their military family legacy, choices that led each member to their own service, and Jack’s accomplishment of being accepted into West Point. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.
|12.27.2022
|12.30.2022 09:51
|Newscasts
|71880
|2212/DOD_109394171.mp3
|00:52:17
|2022
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|0
|0
|0
