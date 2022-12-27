Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 128

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with retired Lt. Col. Keith Wilson, and his sons Charles and Jack Wilson about their military family legacy, choices that led each member to their own service, and Jack’s accomplishment of being accepted into West Point. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.

    South Carolina National Guard
    West Point
    Deployment
    Family Legacy
    Palmetto Guardian
    Military Podcast

