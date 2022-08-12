Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 82 Rainier Dustoff to the Rescue Part 2

    WA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2022

    Audio by Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    This episode is a continuation of our conversation with the crew from Rainier Dustoff who recently helped rescue an injured hiker. On the previous episode we talked about the rescue mission itself but on this episode we go into the aviation career field in general - how they got started, what they love about it and where they see their careers going.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 18:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:36:49
    Year 2022
    Location: WA, US
    podcast
    army aviation
    aviation
    national guard
    washington national guard

