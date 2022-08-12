Raven Conversations: Episode 82 Rainier Dustoff to the Rescue Part 2

This episode is a continuation of our conversation with the crew from Rainier Dustoff who recently helped rescue an injured hiker. On the previous episode we talked about the rescue mission itself but on this episode we go into the aviation career field in general - how they got started, what they love about it and where they see their careers going.



