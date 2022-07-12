Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show Dec. 7, 2022

A scoped show from Armed Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni's Morning Powerhouse with hosts Sgt. Chase W. Drayer and Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. Stories include paycheck increases across the Department of Defense for 2023 and a mochi pounding event. AFN Iwakuni provided the broadcast to informed and entertain authorized audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Chase W. Drayer)