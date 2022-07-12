Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show Dec. 7, 2022

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.07.2022

    Audio by Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A scoped show from Armed Forces Network (AFN) Iwakuni's Morning Powerhouse with hosts Sgt. Chase W. Drayer and Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. Stories include paycheck increases across the Department of Defense for 2023 and a mochi pounding event. AFN Iwakuni provided the broadcast to informed and entertain authorized audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Chase W. Drayer)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.08.2022 00:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71440
    Filename: 2212/DOD_109360885.mp3
    Length: 00:09:59
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show Dec. 7, 2022, by Cpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    radio
    entertain
    inform
    afn iwakuni
    mochi
    scoped show

