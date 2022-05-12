Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Dec. 5, 2022

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Durand narrates the Dec. 9, 2022, edition of the Inside Iwakuni Radio News for American Forces Network (AFN). Stories include base personnel participating in a local air festival and Marines celebrating the Marine Corps birthday late after returning home from deployment. AFN Iwakuni provides the broadcast to inform and entertain audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Chase W. Drayer)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2022 00:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71438
|Filename:
|2212/DOD_109360871.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
