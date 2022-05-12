Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside Iwakuni Radio News: Dec. 5, 2022

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.05.2022

    Audio by Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Durand narrates the Dec. 9, 2022, edition of the Inside Iwakuni Radio News for American Forces Network (AFN). Stories include base personnel participating in a local air festival and Marines celebrating the Marine Corps birthday late after returning home from deployment. AFN Iwakuni provides the broadcast to inform and entertain audiences stationed on and around Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Sgt. Chase W. Drayer)

