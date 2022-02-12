Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 82 Rainier Dustoff to the Rescue Part 1

    WA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Audio by Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    On today's show I sit down and chat with a few members of the Dustoff team over at the Army aviation facility. In October, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ryan Kennedy and his crew piloted their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter out near Leavenworth, Washington to help rescue an injured hiker and transport them to safety. This is something that they train for a lot but don't necessarily get to do it as a real-world mission. They talk us through the rescue step-by-step, each of them sharing what their roles were during the mission.

    When recording this episode we got a little carried away and we ended up talking for an hour and a half. So this will be broken up into two episodes. This one will be about the rescue mission and the next one will be about the aviation career field in general and their love for their service in the guard.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 82 Rainier Dustoff to the Rescue Part 1, by Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    rescue
    podcast
    washington
    aviation
    washington national guard

