Raven Conversations: Episode 82 Rainier Dustoff to the Rescue Part 1

On today's show I sit down and chat with a few members of the Dustoff team over at the Army aviation facility. In October, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ryan Kennedy and his crew piloted their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter out near Leavenworth, Washington to help rescue an injured hiker and transport them to safety. This is something that they train for a lot but don't necessarily get to do it as a real-world mission. They talk us through the rescue step-by-step, each of them sharing what their roles were during the mission.



When recording this episode we got a little carried away and we ended up talking for an hour and a half. So this will be broken up into two episodes. This one will be about the rescue mission and the next one will be about the aviation career field in general and their love for their service in the guard.