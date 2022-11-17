Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Michael Turley Utah National Guard

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    11.17.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Meaney 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Extended interview with Maj. Gen. Michael Turley, Adjutant General of the Utah National Guard, as he discusses Utah's relationship with Morocco under the State Partnership Program.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.02.2022 08:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2022
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    This work, Maj. Gen. Michael Turley Utah National Guard, by SSG Jeremiah Meaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

