Americas First Warriors – Mr. Jaisen Brown

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71281" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews Mr. Jaisen Brown, Buckley Space Force Base, in the fifth episode of America's First Warriors in St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 23, 2022. Brown shares how he cherishes his culture of being part of the Navajo tribe and his great-grandmother and grandmother's influence on him.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)