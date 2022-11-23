Americas First Warriors – Mr. Jaisen Brown

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews Mr. Jaisen Brown, Buckley Space Force Base, in the fifth episode of America's First Warriors in St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 23, 2022. Brown shares how he cherishes his culture of being part of the Navajo tribe and his great-grandmother and grandmother's influence on him.
