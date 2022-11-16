DINFOS Live Episode 19 - Air Force District of Washington

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71275" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this month's episode, we talk to the Air Force District of Washington Director of Public Affairs, Maj. Bryant Davis about the public affairs dynamics that go into supporting the Air Force Memorial and how the principles taught at DINFOS prepared him to execute this mission successfully. If you have questions for our guest, leave them in the comments below. Watch the episode LIVE on November 16 at 1400!