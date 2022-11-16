DINFOS Live Episode 19 - Air Force District of Washington

On this month's episode, we talk to the Air Force District of Washington Director of Public Affairs, Maj. Bryant Davis about the public affairs dynamics that go into supporting the Air Force Memorial and how the principles taught at DINFOS prepared him to execute this mission successfully. If you have questions for our guest, leave them in the comments below. Watch the episode LIVE on November 16 at 1400!
