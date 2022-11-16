Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 19 - Air Force District of Washington

    FORT MEADE, MD, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2022

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Information School

    On this month's episode, we talk to the Air Force District of Washington Director of Public Affairs, Maj. Bryant Davis about the public affairs dynamics that go into supporting the Air Force Memorial and how the principles taught at DINFOS prepared him to execute this mission successfully. If you have questions for our guest, leave them in the comments below. Watch the episode LIVE on November 16 at 1400!

    Date Taken: 11.16.2022
    Date Posted: 11.22.2022 16:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live Episode 19 - Air Force District of Washington, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PAO
    PA
    Air Force
    Air Force Memorial
    AFDW
    District of Washington

