Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Americas First Warriors – Tech. Sgt. Slone Lafontain and Master Sgt. Frances Dupris

    Americas First Warriors – Tech. Sgt. Slone Lafontain and Master Sgt. Frances Dupris

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Slone Lafontain, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and Master Sgt. Frances Dupris, Peterson Space Force Base, in the fourth episode of America's First Warriors in St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 15, 2022. Lafontain shares the importance of appreciating her culture after moving to a place with an entirely different culture. Dupris shares how her grandmother's influence and respect for Lakota Nation heritage have impacted her life.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2022
    Date Posted: 11.21.2022 07:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 71259
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109333994.mp3
    Length: 01:11:13
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Americas First Warriors – Tech. Sgt. Slone Lafontain and Master Sgt. Frances Dupris, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    America’s First Warriors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT