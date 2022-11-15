Americas First Warriors – Tech. Sgt. Slone Lafontain and Master Sgt. Frances Dupris

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Slone Lafontain, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and Master Sgt. Frances Dupris, Peterson Space Force Base, in the fourth episode of America's First Warriors in St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 15, 2022. Lafontain shares the importance of appreciating her culture after moving to a place with an entirely different culture. Dupris shares how her grandmother's influence and respect for Lakota Nation heritage have impacted her life.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2022 07:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71259
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109333994.mp3
|Length:
|01:11:13
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
