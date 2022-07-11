U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Col. James Cleet, Wing Commander of the 133rd Airlift Wing, in St. Paul, Minn., Nov. 7, 2022. Cleet shares how the people you deploy with are important and how the history of war can teach us about the importance of peace.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2022 10:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|71145
|Filename:
|2211/DOD_109314936.mp3
|Length:
|00:51:03
|Location:
|ST. PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beneath the Wing – Col. James Cleet, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
