    Americas First Warriors – Senior Airman Karly Law and Staff Sgt. Marvis Lamere

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karly Law, Buckley Space Force Base, and Staff Sgt. Marvis Lamere, a recruiter, Oklahoma City, Okla., in the second episode of America’s First Warriors in St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 21, 2022. Law shares an important lesson she learned from her father about leaving artifacts behind so we can remember what was there and appreciate her history. Lamere talks about the meaning of different ceremonies and the challenges of being away from home.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

