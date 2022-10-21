Americas First Warriors – Senior Airman Karly Law and Staff Sgt. Marvis Lamere

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karly Law, Buckley Space Force Base, and Staff Sgt. Marvis Lamere, a recruiter, Oklahoma City, Okla., in the second episode of America’s First Warriors in St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 21, 2022. Law shares an important lesson she learned from her father about leaving artifacts behind so we can remember what was there and appreciate her history. Lamere talks about the meaning of different ceremonies and the challenges of being away from home.
