Team USASAC - Ep. 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/71126" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this edition of Team USASAC, we learn about the U.S. Army Security Assistance Commands G4 Directorate with Mike Casciaro. Mike gives us a look at the structure of the G4 department and how it fits into the bigger picture within USASAC's mission. To learn more about USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.