Team USASAC - Ep. 7

On this edition of Team USASAC, we learn about the U.S. Army Security Assistance Commands G4 Directorate with Mike Casciaro. Mike gives us a look at the structure of the G4 department and how it fits into the bigger picture within USASAC's mission. To learn more about USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2022 09:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:11:26
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|US
