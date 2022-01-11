Beneath the Wing – Senior Airman Brandy Royet

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brandy Royet, 133rd Force Support Squadron in St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 17, 2022. Royet talks about an interesting connection to her grandfather’s military service, as well as the last impression going to the Air National Guard Enlisted Leadership Symposium had on her.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)