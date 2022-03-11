Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    test

    test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Audio by shannon dye 

    DVIDS Hub       

    test

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 11.03.2022 10:53
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 71080
    Filename: 2211/DOD_109302813.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Artist test
    Composer test
    Conductor test
    Album test
    Track # 2
    Disc # 3
    Year 2022
    Genre rap
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, test, by shannon dye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2A0XX Avionics Test Station and Components

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT