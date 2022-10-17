America’s First Warriors – Capt. Miranda Simmons

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Simmons, 49th Wing, Holloman Air Force Base in St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 17, 2022. Simmons shares her experiences navigating two Native American communities, a chapter from the Navajo Nation and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation community, while stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. She also shares why she got involved with Holloman's Diversity and Inclusion program.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)