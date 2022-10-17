Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s First Warriors – Capt. Miranda Simmons

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Simmons, 49th Wing, Holloman Air Force Base in St. Paul, Minn., Oct. 17, 2022. Simmons shares her experiences navigating two Native American communities, a chapter from the Navajo Nation and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation community, while stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. She also shares why she got involved with Holloman's Diversity and Inclusion program.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2022
    Date Posted: 10.31.2022 07:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:44:34
    This work, America’s First Warriors – Capt. Miranda Simmons, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    America’s First Warriors

