    Raven Conversations: Episode 81 Haunted Armories

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2022

    Audio by Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Washington National Guard armories are old. Built around the turn of the century and on through the 1930’s and 40’s, these large, cavernous buildings have been the assembly location for soldiers and airmen for decades. Countless people have moved through these locations on their way to World Wars I and II and on through the conflicts in the Middle East. Over the years, we have talked to many people who have seen and heard strange goings on in these armories. Slamming doors, footsteps, voices. In the spirit of Halloween, we invited a few people into the studio to tell us their creepy encounters with the unknown. Sit back and enjoy this special Halloween edition of Raven Conversations.

    Send your story ideas to jason.r.kriess.civ@army.mil

    Date Taken: 10.27.2022
    Length: 00:45:25
    podcast
    halloween
    stories
    ghosts
    supernatural
    raven conversations

