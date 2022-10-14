Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven Conversations: Episode 80 Great ShakeOut

    Raven Conversations: Episode 80 Great ShakeOut

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2022

    Audio by Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode I speak with Brian Terbush, the Earthquake and Volcano Program Coordinator at the Emergency Management Division. He stopped by to talk about the Great Washington ShakeOut. That's an annual earthquake drill that is observed every October and millions of people around the country stop what they're doing and practice what they would do when an earthquake strikes. Aside from talking about ShakeOut, we discuss some things people can do to prepare for an earthquake or tsunami, becoming two-weeks ready, and we talk about the last big 9.0 earthquake that hit our state, over 300 years ago!

    Sign up for ShakeOut: www.shakeout.org/Washington

    Get Earthquake Early Warning alerts on your phone: mil.wa.gov/alerts

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2022
    Date Posted: 10.18.2022 10:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70842
    Filename: 2210/DOD_109274257.mp3
    Length: 00:18:25
    Year 2022
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 80 Great ShakeOut, by Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    emergency management
    preparedness
    earthquake
    shakeout
    raven conversations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT