Raven Conversations: Episode 80 Great ShakeOut

In this episode I speak with Brian Terbush, the Earthquake and Volcano Program Coordinator at the Emergency Management Division. He stopped by to talk about the Great Washington ShakeOut. That's an annual earthquake drill that is observed every October and millions of people around the country stop what they're doing and practice what they would do when an earthquake strikes. Aside from talking about ShakeOut, we discuss some things people can do to prepare for an earthquake or tsunami, becoming two-weeks ready, and we talk about the last big 9.0 earthquake that hit our state, over 300 years ago!
Sign up for ShakeOut: www.shakeout.org/Washington
Get Earthquake Early Warning alerts on your phone: mil.wa.gov/alerts
