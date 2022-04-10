Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team USASAC - Ep. 6

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Audio by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so on this edition of Team USASAC, we are joined by the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's lead Cybersecurity officer, Marjorie Bishop. Marjorie takes us into the world of cybersecurity and talks about what to watch out for and how to protect yourself from threats.

    To learn more about USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 16:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team USASAC - Ep. 6, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cybersecurity
    Hanson
    USASAC

