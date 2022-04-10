Team USASAC - Ep. 6

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so on this edition of Team USASAC, we are joined by the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's lead Cybersecurity officer, Marjorie Bishop. Marjorie takes us into the world of cybersecurity and talks about what to watch out for and how to protect yourself from threats.



To learn more about USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.