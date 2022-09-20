Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #20: Operational Energy

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #20: Operational Energy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Audio by Christopher Kieffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Tom Decker from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) talks about the organization's operational energy efforts during a September 20, 2022 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Decker is operational energy program manager at ERDC's Construction Engineering Research Laboratory. ERDC is finding new ways to provide power to U.S. forces, reducing the reliance on fuel resupply and enabling units to increase freedom of maneuver. Decker talks about why operational energy is an ERDC priority (4:06), the electrified battlefield concept (4:31), how ERDC’s effort benefits from both the organization’s history (13:10) and Decker’s military background (11:12), and how these efforts have a broader impact than the U.S. Military (19:25, 26:17). He also discusses several ERDC initiatives in this area, including providing data that enables better-informed energy decisions (14:10), hybrid systems that allow tactical generators to provide more power with less fuel (17:46), and a flow battery can energize critical parts of an installation when needed (20:49). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 14:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70650
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109238566.mp3
    Length: 00:34:11
    Artist U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center
    Year 2022
    Location: CHAMPAIGN, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #20: Operational Energy, by Christopher Kieffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    battlefield
    electric
    battery
    operational energy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT