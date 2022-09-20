Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #20: Operational Energy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70650" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Tom Decker from the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) talks about the organization's operational energy efforts during a September 20, 2022 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Decker is operational energy program manager at ERDC's Construction Engineering Research Laboratory. ERDC is finding new ways to provide power to U.S. forces, reducing the reliance on fuel resupply and enabling units to increase freedom of maneuver. Decker talks about why operational energy is an ERDC priority (4:06), the electrified battlefield concept (4:31), how ERDC’s effort benefits from both the organization’s history (13:10) and Decker’s military background (11:12), and how these efforts have a broader impact than the U.S. Military (19:25, 26:17). He also discusses several ERDC initiatives in this area, including providing data that enables better-informed energy decisions (14:10), hybrid systems that allow tactical generators to provide more power with less fuel (17:46), and a flow battery can energize critical parts of an installation when needed (20:49). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.