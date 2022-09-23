South Carolina National Guard Discusses the New Start Program

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Sgt. Travis Duncan, Start NCOIC and Ssg. Shannon Timmerman, South Carolina National Guard Suicide Prevention Program Manager, about their new suicide prevention training. We dive into new resources that are available to service members and how the start program is helping service members in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.







0:00 - Intro

1:11 - What is the Start program?

1:41 - How does the Start program differ from the annual mandatory suicide prevention briefs?

8:50 - What is the importance of the start program?

11:31 - What are the tools the start program offers?

12:56 - Is the program voluntary?

20:20 - Livingworks credentialing possibilities

20:50 - Is the program available to the airguard?

22:00 - Start course progression since May.

23:44 - What is the feedback on the program from m-day soldiers?

24:20 - Bringing soldiers out of their comfort zones.

25:01 - Why does the training have to be so straight-forward?

25:50 - A big problem with trying to break the stigma.

27:40 - Can this training be used outside of the military?

32:00 - Does enrolling in behavioral health affect your security clearance?

34:35 - How being a part of suicide prevention and intervention is upholding our duty to selfless service.

35:00 - What is the biggest takeaway from the start program?

37:00 - The importance of understanding that some situations are out of our control.

38:30 - How can someone who wants to be a part of this program get involved?