    South Carolina National Guard Discusses the New Start Program

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Audio by Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Ep 126 START Pilot Program

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Sgt. Travis Duncan, Start NCOIC and Ssg. Shannon Timmerman, South Carolina National Guard Suicide Prevention Program Manager, about their new suicide prevention training. We dive into new resources that are available to service members and how the start program is helping service members in the South Carolina National Guard. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Weaver and Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs office.



    0:00 - Intro
    1:11 - What is the Start program?
    1:41 - How does the Start program differ from the annual mandatory suicide prevention briefs?
    8:50 - What is the importance of the start program?
    11:31 - What are the tools the start program offers?
    12:56 - Is the program voluntary?
    20:20 - Livingworks credentialing possibilities
    20:50 - Is the program available to the airguard?
    22:00 - Start course progression since May.
    23:44 - What is the feedback on the program from m-day soldiers?
    24:20 - Bringing soldiers out of their comfort zones.
    25:01 - Why does the training have to be so straight-forward?
    25:50 - A big problem with trying to break the stigma.
    27:40 - Can this training be used outside of the military?
    32:00 - Does enrolling in behavioral health affect your security clearance?
    34:35 - How being a part of suicide prevention and intervention is upholding our duty to selfless service.
    35:00 - What is the biggest takeaway from the start program?
    37:00 - The importance of understanding that some situations are out of our control.
    38:30 - How can someone who wants to be a part of this program get involved?

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 14:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70623
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109233994.mp3
    Length: 00:41:44
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Discusses the New Start Program, by PFC Ana-Grace Catoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Behavioral Health
    South Carolina National Guard
    Palmetto Guardian
    Start Program

