AFN 80th Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/70598" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin highlighting the 80th Anniversary of American Forces Network aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 22, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin)