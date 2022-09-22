A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin highlighting the 80th Anniversary of American Forces Network aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 22, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 03:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70598
|Filename:
|2209/DOD_109230891.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2022
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN 80th Anniversary, by LCpl BriaN Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
