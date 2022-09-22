Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN 80th Anniversary

    AFN 80th Anniversary

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.22.2022

    Audio by Lance Cpl. BriaN Bolin Jr. 

    AFN Iwakuni

    A 30-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin highlighting the 80th Anniversary of American Forces Network aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 22, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 03:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70598
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109230891.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN 80th Anniversary, by LCpl BriaN Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    afn
    anniversary
    spot
    fen
    afvn

