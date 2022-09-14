Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show Sept. 14, 2022

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.14.2022

    Audio by Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Scoped show from AFN Iwakuni's Morning Powerhouse with hosts Cpl. Chase W. Drayer and Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. Stories include senior leaders calling on service members to stop doing annual training, a public service announcement for the MCX 125 birthday, and an AFN Now promotion. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 19:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70597
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109230885.mp3
    Length: 00:09:52
    Year 2022
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show Sept. 14, 2022, by Cpl Chase Drayer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    annual training
    MCX
    AFN Iwakuni
    Scoped Show
    Morning Powerhouse

