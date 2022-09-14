Morning Powerhouse Scoped Show Sept. 14, 2022

Scoped show from AFN Iwakuni's Morning Powerhouse with hosts Cpl. Chase W. Drayer and Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin Jr. Stories include senior leaders calling on service members to stop doing annual training, a public service announcement for the MCX 125 birthday, and an AFN Now promotion. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Chase W. Drayer)