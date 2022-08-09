Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 9/8/2022

The September update shows drought conditions in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa, continued throughout August. Per the Master Manual and the September 1 System storage check, winter releases from Gavins Point Dam will be 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), as part of the overall water conservation measures. August runoff was 0.9 MAF, 62% of average above Sioux City, and 0.6 MAF or 49% of average above Gavins Point Dam. The portion of the basin that drains into Oahe Reservoir was particularly dry, only experiencing 10% of its average August runoff. The 2022 calendar year forecast for the upper Basin, updated on September 1, is 20.2 million acre-feet (MAF), 78% of average. Average annual runoff for the upper Basin is 25.8 MAF.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2022 10:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:23:28
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
