Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team USASAC - Ep. 5

    Team USASAC - Ep. 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Audio by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    On this edition of Team USASAC, we are joined by the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's Wellness Coordinator, Keven Hutchinson. Keven gives us a look at what indicators to watch out for when it comes to a variety of wellness challenges facing employees, as well as what help is available to anyone who needs it.

    To learn more about USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 12:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70482
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109216850.mp3
    Length: 00:15:00
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team USASAC - Ep. 5, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanson
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT