DINFOS Live Episode 16: Implementation

On this episode of DINFOS Live we’re talking about social media and implementation. We’ll be welcoming Mr. Kuande Hall, DINFOS Social Media Training Office program manager, to talk about the upcoming DINFOS Social Media Forum and what to expect from this annual training event taking place Sept. 14 & 15, 2023. We’ll also be closing the loop on the RPIE process by welcoming returning DINFOS PACS-Q instructors U.S. Army Maj. Judy Marlowe and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. David Morris who will be talking to us about Implementation. Implementation is the I in the RPIE process which also includes Research, Planning and Evaluation, all of which have been discussed on a previous DINFOS Live episodes. With Implementation we’ll be talking about how public affairs/comm strat professionals take the tactics determined in the planning phase and actually describe them in such a way that any other PA/CS professional can understand and act upon them.