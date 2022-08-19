Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DUI Spot 2: It's Both

    DUI Spot 2: It's Both

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.19.2022

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    DUI public service announcement. (U.S. Air force Audio by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 21:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70397
    Filename: 2209/DOD_109203304.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2022
    Genre PSA
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DUI Spot 2: It's Both, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    PSA
    DUI
    Spot
    Audio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT