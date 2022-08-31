Raven Conversations: Episode 79 Climbing Mt. Rainier

In this episode we talk to Lt. Col. Jason Kramer with the 194th Comptroller Flight and Senior Master Sgt. Justin Scherer with the 194th Contracting Office. Together, along with Retired Chief Master Sgt. Jason Witts, summited Mt. Rainier in July. We talk about the training that goes into the multi-day climb, the equipment they used, the hazards of traversing glaciers and much, much more.
|08.31.2022
|09.01.2022 09:49
|Newscasts
|70361
|2208/DOD_109195576.mp3
|00:38:00
|2022
|WA, US
