    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Raven Conversations: Episode 79 Climbing Mt. Rainier

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Audio by Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    In this episode we talk to Lt. Col. Jason Kramer with the 194th Comptroller Flight and Senior Master Sgt. Justin Scherer with the 194th Contracting Office. Together, along with Retired Chief Master Sgt. Jason Witts, summited Mt. Rainier in July. We talk about the training that goes into the multi-day climb, the equipment they used, the hazards of traversing glaciers and much, much more.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.01.2022 09:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70361
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109195576.mp3
    Length: 00:38:00
    Year 2022
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 79 Climbing Mt. Rainier, by Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    washington national guard
    mountaineering
    mt. rainier
    raven conversations

