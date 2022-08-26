Raven Conversations: Episode 78 Women's Equality Day with CSM Dana Trakel

For this episode we're doing something a little different. I hand the podcast over to Command Sgt. Maj. Dana Trakel as she leads a panel discussion about Women's Equality Day with several trailblazing female leaders in our organization. Women's Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 which granted women the right to vote. Trakel is joined by five other women who have accomplished many firsts in their years of service. They talk about leadership, mentors and just general topics about being women in the profession of arms.