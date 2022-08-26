Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 78 Women's Equality Day with CSM Dana Trakel

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Audio by Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    For this episode we're doing something a little different. I hand the podcast over to Command Sgt. Maj. Dana Trakel as she leads a panel discussion about Women's Equality Day with several trailblazing female leaders in our organization. Women's Equality Day celebrates the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 which granted women the right to vote. Trakel is joined by five other women who have accomplished many firsts in their years of service. They talk about leadership, mentors and just general topics about being women in the profession of arms.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.26.2022 16:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 70285
    Filename: 2208/DOD_109188376.mp3
    Length: 00:46:01
    Year 2022
    Location: WA, US
