    WRAIR Minds - Introspection and Adapting to Change

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Audio by Terry Welch 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    Introspection mindfulness practices can help us balance our responses to change and external stimuli by raising our awareness of how we're affected by them. In this episode, take part in an introspection exercise inspired by Martin Luther King's admonition that we must "stay awake" and find the balance between our inner and outer lives.

    This work, WRAIR Minds - Introspection and Adapting to Change, by Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change
    Martin Luther King
    mindfulness
    walter reed army institute of research
    WRAIR
    introspection

