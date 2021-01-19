Introspection mindfulness practices can help us balance our responses to change and external stimuli by raising our awareness of how we're affected by them. In this episode, take part in an introspection exercise inspired by Martin Luther King's admonition that we must "stay awake" and find the balance between our inner and outer lives.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2022 14:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|70188
|Filename:
|2208/DOD_109181549.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:51
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, WRAIR Minds - Introspection and Adapting to Change, by Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
