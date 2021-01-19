WRAIR Minds - Introspection and Adapting to Change

Introspection mindfulness practices can help us balance our responses to change and external stimuli by raising our awareness of how we're affected by them. In this episode, take part in an introspection exercise inspired by Martin Luther King's admonition that we must "stay awake" and find the balance between our inner and outer lives.