WRAIR Minds - Yoga Nidra

In this episode, a singe exercise focusing on the practice of Yoga Nidra, a technique that helps one ride the line between sleep and wakefulness which has been shown to reduce anxiety and tension and their symptoms, including heart palpitations, headaches and others. It has also been demonstrated to help soldiers cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.