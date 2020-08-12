Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRAIR Minds - Yoga Nidra

    12.08.2020

    Audio by Terry Welch 

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    In this episode, a singe exercise focusing on the practice of Yoga Nidra, a technique that helps one ride the line between sleep and wakefulness which has been shown to reduce anxiety and tension and their symptoms, including heart palpitations, headaches and others. It has also been demonstrated to help soldiers cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

    

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:31:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR Minds - Yoga Nidra, by Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PTSD
    mindfulness
    walter reed army institute of research
    WRAIR
    yoga nidra

