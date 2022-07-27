Team USASAC - Ep. 4

On this edition of Team USASAC we sit down with U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's G2 Chief of Security, Ashley Stolze and Lead Cybersecurity Officer, Marjorie Bishop. This is the completion of a special 2-part security series running throughout Antiterrorism Awareness month in August with a focus on cyber threats. To learn more about USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.