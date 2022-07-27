Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team USASAC - Ep. 4

    07.27.2022

    Audio by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    On this edition of Team USASAC we sit down with U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's G2 Chief of Security, Ashley Stolze and Lead Cybersecurity Officer, Marjorie Bishop. This is the completion of a special 2-part security series running throughout Antiterrorism Awareness month in August with a focus on cyber threats. To learn more about USASAC, visit www.army.mil/usasac.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.16.2022 12:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:07:46
    This work, Team USASAC - Ep. 4, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    security
    Hanson
    Antiterrorism Awareness Month
    USASAC

