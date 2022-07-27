Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DINFOS Live Ep. 15 - Joint Base Anacostia Bolling PAOs Talk Building A PA Shop from Scratch

    DINFOS Live Ep. 15 - Joint Base Anacostia Bolling PAOs Talk Building A PA Shop from Scratch

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Information School

    On this episode of DINFOS Live we’ll be talking to the Joint Base Anacostia Bolling public affairs chief and deputy U.S. Air Force Capt. Kali Gradishar and Mr. Gregory Hapgood. They’ll be talking about how they’ve localized subject matter prep documents for use in media interviews which was used to prepare members for an interview on CNN Live with Jake Tapper. They’ll also talk about press conference preparation training that helped their commander conduct a press conference when we had an armed base intruder captured on base. And finally, how communication planning training, plus acquired experience, to develop a commplan for the DoD’s first-ever joint base service lead transfer in 2020 when DoD transferred authority of JBAB from the Navy to the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 14:41
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live Ep. 15 - Joint Base Anacostia Bolling PAOs Talk Building A PA Shop from Scratch, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DINFOS
    PAO
    Public Affairs
    JBAB
    Joint Base Anacostia Bolling

