DINFOS Live Ep. 15 - Joint Base Anacostia Bolling PAOs Talk Building A PA Shop from Scratch

On this episode of DINFOS Live we’ll be talking to the Joint Base Anacostia Bolling public affairs chief and deputy U.S. Air Force Capt. Kali Gradishar and Mr. Gregory Hapgood. They’ll be talking about how they’ve localized subject matter prep documents for use in media interviews which was used to prepare members for an interview on CNN Live with Jake Tapper. They’ll also talk about press conference preparation training that helped their commander conduct a press conference when we had an armed base intruder captured on base. And finally, how communication planning training, plus acquired experience, to develop a commplan for the DoD’s first-ever joint base service lead transfer in 2020 when DoD transferred authority of JBAB from the Navy to the Air Force.