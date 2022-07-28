Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beneath the Wing – Maj. Katie Lunning

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Maj. Katie Lunning, 133rd Medical Group in St. Paul, Minn., July 28, 2022. Lunning shares her journey from starting with the Minnesota Air National Guard, then going to the Minnesota Army National and back to the Minnesota Air National Guard, and her duties as a Critical Care Air Transport Team (CCATT) nurse.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 13:44
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Beneath the Wing

