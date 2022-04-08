Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 8/4/2022

This extended water management call includes an update on the Missouri River mainstem reservoir system operations as well as from the Omaha District Drought coordinator. While the Missouri River basin has seen improved runoff for two consecutive months, it is not enough to overcome the long-term drought persisting in much of the basin. July runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 3.2 million acre-feet, which is 98% of average and 0.7 MAF more than was forecast last month. This has led to an annual runoff forecast of 20.6 MAF, which is 80% of average and 0.6 MAF higher than last month’s forecast.