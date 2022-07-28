Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSA and FORSCOM CG Media Round Table

    CSA and FORSCOM CG Media Round Table

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Audio by 1st Sgt. Deane Barnhardt 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    AUSA Warfighter Summit and Exposition - KEYNOTE SPEAKER
    During the AUSA Warfighter 2022 Symposium, the CSA and FORSCOM CG held a media round table following the CSA's opening keynote July 28.

    AUDIO INFO

