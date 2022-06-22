Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DINFOS Live Episode 14 - Defense Media Awards Winner Discussion

    DINFOS Live Episode 14 - Defense Media Awards Winner Discussion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Information School

    On this episode of DINFOS Live we'll be welcoming three Defense Media Award winners to the program to discuss their winning work, their thoughts on what set them apart from the competition and any advice or recommendations they may have to help others win competitions. So join us May 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. to hear from Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin, DOD Communicator of the Year, SPC Matthew Mackintosh, Military Photographer of the Year and Roland Balick, Thomas Jefferson Civilian Writer of the Year.
    https://www.dvidshub.net/video/847985/dinfos-live-episode-14-defense-media-awards
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mT23eAMRoSA
    https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=search&v=562226935535698

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 07.24.2022 07:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69980
    Filename: 2207/DOD_109122440.mp3
    Length: 00:54:18
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DINFOS Live Episode 14 - Defense Media Awards Winner Discussion, by Maj. David Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    photographer of the year
    awards program
    writer of the year
    Defense Media Awards
    communicator of the year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT