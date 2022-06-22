DINFOS Live Episode 14 - Defense Media Awards Winner Discussion

On this episode of DINFOS Live we'll be welcoming three Defense Media Award winners to the program to discuss their winning work, their thoughts on what set them apart from the competition and any advice or recommendations they may have to help others win competitions. So join us May 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. to hear from Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin, DOD Communicator of the Year, SPC Matthew Mackintosh, Military Photographer of the Year and Roland Balick, Thomas Jefferson Civilian Writer of the Year.
https://www.dvidshub.net/video/847985/dinfos-live-episode-14-defense-media-awards
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mT23eAMRoSA
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=search&v=562226935535698
