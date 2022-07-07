Water management calls include an update from the NOAA and the NWS's Missouri Basin River Forecast Center, as well as an update on Missouri River mainstem reservoir system operations. Despite improved runoff in June, conservation measures will continue for the second half of the navigation flow support season based on the July 1 Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System storage. June runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa was 5.2 million acre-feet, 94%of average. The updated 2022 runoff forecast is 20.0 MAF, 78% of average and 1.7 MAF higher than last month’s annual runoff forecast. June runoff into Garrison was 110%of average.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2022 16:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69766
|Filename:
|2207/DOD_109096037.mp3
|Length:
|00:42:55
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 7/7/2022, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT