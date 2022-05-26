Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Iwakuni Power 1575 Radio Broadcast with Cpl. Chase Drayer

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.26.2022

    Audio by Cpl. Chase Drayer 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chase Drayer, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast available to servicemembers and their families at AFN Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 26, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Chase Drayer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 23:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
