AFN Iwakuni Power 1575 Radio Broadcast with Cpl. Chase Drayer

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chase Drayer, a radio disc jockey with American Forces Network Iwakuni, hosts a live Power 1575 The Eagle radio broadcast available to servicemembers and their families at AFN Iwakuni on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 26, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Cpl. Chase Drayer)