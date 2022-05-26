A 45-second radio spot production featuring the voice of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin highlighting a Father's Day Brunch event at Club Iwakuni aboard Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, June 19, 2022. AFN Iwakuni provides service to U.S. military members, civilians and their families stationed on and around MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Brian Bolin)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2022 23:13
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|69683
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109073533.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spot
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 'Real Dads of Genius' Father's Day Brunch Radio Spot, by LCpl BriaN Bolin Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
