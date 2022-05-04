Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 11

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 11

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Being A Leader by Having Difficult Conversations About Suicide. In this episode we talk with Chief Clem about being a leader and having the difficult talk about suicide. Recently his team had an employee who reached out and was able to get help, another employee did not reach out and ended their life.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 16:23
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 11, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention
    Shine a Light

