CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 11

Being A Leader by Having Difficult Conversations About Suicide. In this episode we talk with Chief Clem about being a leader and having the difficult talk about suicide. Recently his team had an employee who reached out and was able to get help, another employee did not reach out and ended their life.