CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 9

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69659" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

The Relationship Between Safety and Suicide. In this episode, we discuss with Dave from OSH about the cost of injuries to CBP and how those injuries can lead to a loss of self and purpose and eventually suicide.