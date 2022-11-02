Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 9

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 9

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    The Relationship Between Safety and Suicide. In this episode, we discuss with Dave from OSH about the cost of injuries to CBP and how those injuries can lead to a loss of self and purpose and eventually suicide.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.21.2022 16:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:24:41
    Artist Dr kent Corso
    Composer CBP Wellness and Resilience Division
    Album CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention Podcast
    Track # 9
    Year 2022
    TAGS

    CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention
    Shine a Light

