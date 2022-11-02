CBP Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Episode 9

The Relationship Between Safety and Suicide. In this episode, we discuss with Dave from OSH about the cost of injuries to CBP and how those injuries can lead to a loss of self and purpose and eventually suicide.
