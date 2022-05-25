Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 13

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Audio by Maj. David Murphy 

    Defense Information School

    In this month's episode of DINFOS Live, we will be discussing communication during a crisis, disaster, or other emergency.

    To help us delve deeper into the topic we’ll be joined by Commander Matthew Kroll, Coast Guard Chief of Media Relations, and Ms. Karen Naumann, a DINFOS Public Affairs & Communication Strategy Qualification Course instructor.

    Links:

    pavilion.dinfos.edu/
    PAVILION is an interactive learning tool and extensive knowledge base of trusted resources related to DoD PA/VI that is accessible, searchable and available 24/7.

    youtube.com/DINFOSofficial
    YouTube channel of the Defense Information School, the U.S. military's training institution for public affairs and visual information. We share student work, video coverage of our events, and award-winning military video products.

    facebook.com/defenseinformationschool/
    Official Facebook page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.

    https://www.linkedin.com/school/defense-information-school/
    Official LinkedIn page for the Defense Information School. DINFOS is the joint-service training center for US DoD public affairs and visual information professionals.

    Dinfos.dma.mil
    The official website of the Defense Information School (DINFOS). The school trains US military, DoD civilian, international military, and interagency students in a variety of subject areas, including public affairs, print journalism, photography, video production, broadcast journalism, broadcast equipment maintenance, and various forms of graphic design and digital media.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.14.2022 09:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69491
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109052949.mp3
    Length: 00:37:57
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    TAGS

    communication
    live
    dinfos
    education
    crisis

