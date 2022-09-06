Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 6/9/2022

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Water management calls include an update from the NOAA and the NWS's Missouri Basin River Forecast Center, as well as an update on Missouri River mainstem reservoir system operations. Runoff continues to be below average in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. The updated 2022 runoff forecast is 18.3 MAF, 71% of average and 0.5 MAF higher than last month’s annual runoff forecast. If realized, this runoff amount would rank as the 25th lowest calendar year runoff since 1898.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 16:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69471
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109047306.mp3
    Length: 00:44:29
    Year 2022
    Genre Spoken
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 
    Below average runoff forecasts for upper Missouri River Basin continue

    TAGS

    navigation
    drought
    flood control
    Missouri River
    hydropower
    runoff

