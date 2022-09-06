Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 6/9/2022

Water management calls include an update from the NOAA and the NWS's Missouri Basin River Forecast Center, as well as an update on Missouri River mainstem reservoir system operations. Runoff continues to be below average in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. The updated 2022 runoff forecast is 18.3 MAF, 71% of average and 0.5 MAF higher than last month’s annual runoff forecast. If realized, this runoff amount would rank as the 25th lowest calendar year runoff since 1898.
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 16:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:44:29
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
Below average runoff forecasts for upper Missouri River Basin continue
