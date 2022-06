Corpstruction - Harmful Algae Blooms & their impact on lakes with Dr. Tony Clyde

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/69461" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Dr. Tony Clyde, a project manager at the Tulsa District, spent the majority of his career as a limnologist studying lakes. Clyde, talks about the impacts of blue green algae, harmful algal blooms, and what's being done to address it at the federal and state level.