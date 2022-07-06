Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Harmful Algae Blooms & their impact on lakes with Dr. Tony Clyde

    OK, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Dr. Tony Clyde, a project manager at the Tulsa District, spent the majority of his career as a limnologist studying lakes. Clyde, talks about the impacts of blue green algae, harmful algal blooms, and what's being done to address it at the federal and state level.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.08.2022 17:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 69461
    Filename: 2206/DOD_109045149.mp3
    Length: 00:48:51
    Artist Brannen Parrish with Dr. Tony Clyde
    Year 2022
    Genre Podcast, Governnment
    Location: OK, US
    This work, Corpstruction - Harmful Algae Blooms & their impact on lakes with Dr. Tony Clyde, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Algae
    Bacteria
    STEM
    cyanobacteria
    HAB

