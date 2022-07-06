Dr. Tony Clyde, a project manager at the Tulsa District, spent the majority of his career as a limnologist studying lakes. Clyde, talks about the impacts of blue green algae, harmful algal blooms, and what's being done to address it at the federal and state level.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 17:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|69461
|Filename:
|2206/DOD_109045149.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:51
|Artist
|Brannen Parrish with Dr. Tony Clyde
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Podcast, Governnment
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corpstruction - Harmful Algae Blooms & their impact on lakes with Dr. Tony Clyde, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Corps of Engineers
LEAVE A COMMENT