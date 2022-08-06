Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks: Mentoring and Coaching with the Installation Commander

    TINKER AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of Tinker Talks, we sat down with the Tinker Installation Commander, Col. G. Hall Sebren, Jr. He spoke about the importance of mentoring, the difference between coaching and mentoring, what makes a good mentor, and recognizing when a mentee should seek out others to mentor. Be sure to listen and to check out the commander's upcoming second commentary focusing on Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.'s Action Orders.

    Mentoring
    Tinker AFB

