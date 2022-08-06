Tinker Talks: Mentoring and Coaching with the Installation Commander

In this episode of Tinker Talks, we sat down with the Tinker Installation Commander, Col. G. Hall Sebren, Jr. He spoke about the importance of mentoring, the difference between coaching and mentoring, what makes a good mentor, and recognizing when a mentee should seek out others to mentor. Be sure to listen and to check out the commander's upcoming second commentary focusing on Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr.'s Action Orders.
